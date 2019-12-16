Wethersfield

Girl Donates Birthday Presents to Police Holiday Toy Drive

young girl standing with Wethersfield police after donating toys
Wethersfield Police

A young girl is being highlighted in Wethersfield for her giving spirit this holiday season.

Wethersfield police posted photos of 6-year-old Dylan on their Facebook page. Dylan stopped by the police station on Sunday with her parents to donate a bunch of toys to the department's holiday toy drive.

She chose to donate all of the toys she received at her birthday party to the toy drive so that they could be given to children in need, according to police.

A big fan of dogs, Dylan also got a chance to meet two of the department's K9 officers.

