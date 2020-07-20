Glastonbury Closes Cotton Hollow Over Safety Concerns

Glastonbury has closed Cotton Hollow Presvere over safety concerns involving trails, swimming, and cliff jumping, according to Glastonbury police.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, police said they have seen a significant increase in park use and medical crews have responded to several emergency calls involving injured cliff jumpers.

Crews have also seen an increase in trash, including broken glass, left along the trails and even in the water at the park on Hopewell Road.

The town will use the time that the park is closed to evaluate trail safety. There are concerns that increased foot traffic near steep drop-offs may be causing erosion, police said. They will also evaluate swimming and cliff-jumping safety and make a determination if they will permanently ban those activities.

The Grange Pool will remain open for those with passes, police said.