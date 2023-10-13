Glastonbury community reacts to details of former officer's arrest warrant

A former Glastonbury police officer is being accused of being a “serial” burglar. An unsealed arrest warrant reveals he is suspected by state police of being responsible for multiple burglaries in three states, including here in Connecticut.

“That’s scary to think that the people that are supposed to be protecting us are the ones we’ve got to worry about the most sometimes,” Carlos Ayala, of Glastonbury, said.

A worry that’s creating disbelief in Glastonbury. A former town police officer is accused of being a serial burglar while he was employed by the department.

“I’m surprised they’re not filtered through before in service,” John Diakun, of Glastonbury, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An unsealed state police arrest warrant shows 37-year-old Patrick Hemmingway is believed to have committed about “30 or more burglaries” in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut while working as a police officer.

State troopers say he targeted safes and cash registers at restaurants using lock picking tools in some cases.

They went on to say that Hemmingway also used a police radio during one burglary and used a police database to run plates of his and his wife’s cars as well as his own identity 80 times over a period of more than four years.

“There are strict regulations and rules regarding what information can be number run, and number two, shared," said former Fairfield police chief Gary MacNamara said.

He said it’s a strong case if the allegations are true.

“This is an example of a police officer who had turned into a criminal and using the very methods, techniques, and privileges that police officers have to do their jobs and turning the tables on the police officers,” MacNamara said.

He credits the work of investigators despite Hemmingway’s alleged efforts.

“Law enforcement was able to lock down the information. Utilize other tools to get license plate information and other tools to get cell phone information and this officer did not know that,” MacNamara said.

People in Glastonbury are hoping to see accountability.

“I hope that they actually put him in jail and he doesn’t just get a slap on the wrist,” Josamy Ayala, of Glastonbury, said.

Hemmingway remains in jail and will return to court next month. He could face additional charges then.