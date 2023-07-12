Glastonbury farm suffers crop loss from Connecticut River flooding

Wednesday’s flooding is affecting farms along the Connecticut River. A Glastonbury farm says this has resulted in a major loss of crops.

“This going to be flooded for a while. It’s going to take a week for it to try out," said Kevin Bassette.

Bassette looked over what used to be farmland which instead is now underwater. He’s an owner at Killam and Bassette farmstead in Glastonbury where they grow all types of vegetables.

“Lettuce. Squash. Beets. Peppers. Eggplant. Beans,” he said.

But he and his workers can’t grow all that with all this water.

“It would be well up to my chest,” he said.

The damage is extensive at the farm. Bassette said about 20 to 30 acres of farmland is underwater with a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of crops lost.

“We’re pretty much starting from scratch as soon as this land gets dry enough so we can work it again,” he said.

Bassette said he hasn’t seen this amount of flooding in years, but had to manage a drought last year.

“You’d rather see a drier year than a year like this. You can always add water, one way or another. I don’t have a sponge that’s big enough to pick up all this water,” he said.

For now, he and his workers will be focusing on replanting as many crops as they can to salvage the season.

“I just hope every day and it’s kind of like going to the casino and throwing the dice down the aisle. You just don’t know what you’re going to win,” Bassette said.

The flooding also resulted in the farm cancelling a dinner fundraiser. The owner said he is optimistic as it’s still early in the season for some crops to grow.