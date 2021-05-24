Glastonbury High Investigating, Police Called After ‘Inappropriate' Quote in Yearbook

Glastonbury High School has stopped distributing yearbooks over what the principal said was an “inappropriate quote,” the school is investigating, and police have been contacted.

Glastonbury High School principal Nancy Bean notified families of the class of 2021 and said they are investigating the source of the quote, yearbooks that were handed out will be collected and the proper quote will be added.

“A disturbing incident came to our attention today. An inappropriate quote was submitted by a student using a false name and was published in this year’s yearbook. We are currently investigating the source of the quote. Due to the nature of the incident, this matter has also been referred to the police,” Bean wrote in a message to parents and guardians of students in the graduating class.

Any member of the class who received a yearbook is advised to return it to the main office so the correction can be made.

“Going forward, we will review the process used for students to submit quotes for the yearbook. We are saddened and distressed by what happened. Acts of bias, bullying, and cruelty are not acceptable at our school. We are committed to ensuring all Glastonbury High School students feel safe and supported,” the message from Bean says.