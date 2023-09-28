Glastonbury man arrested for allegedly misusing law enforcement database

A man from Glastonbury has been arrested after allegedly misusing the COLLECT law enforcement database.

Connecticut State Police said they extradited Patrick Hemingway, 37, from New Jersey where he was being held as a fugitive from justice.

The Western District Major Crimes Squad traveled across state lines and assumed custody of Hemingway on Thursday. State police had a warrant out for his arrest relating to computer crimes.

Authorities said Hemingway faces charges for allegedly misusing the Connecticut Online Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing System, called the COLLECT system, on multiple occasions.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.