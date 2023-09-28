Glastonbury

Glastonbury man arrested for allegedly misusing law enforcement database

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man from Glastonbury has been arrested after allegedly misusing the COLLECT law enforcement database.

Connecticut State Police said they extradited Patrick Hemingway, 37, from New Jersey where he was being held as a fugitive from justice.

The Western District Major Crimes Squad traveled across state lines and assumed custody of Hemingway on Thursday. State police had a warrant out for his arrest relating to computer crimes.

Authorities said Hemingway faces charges for allegedly misusing the Connecticut Online Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing System, called the COLLECT system, on multiple occasions.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us