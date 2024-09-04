Glastonbury pig makes Hollywood debut in ‘Only Murders in the Building' series

A Glastonbury pig made its Hollywood debut this week. The one-year-old pig named Sprinkle stars in four episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building TV series.

“The first day I was like, 'this is not my life,'” Sprinkle’s owner Michelle Burns said. “What am I doing here with my pig? But it’s fun!”

Sprinkle appears alongside Hollywood stars Selena Gomez and Steve Martin for the show’s fourth season.

“A little starstruck, I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “I didn’t hesitate. I never have done anything on TV. I just thought it would be so much fun, and it was a lot of fun.”

Michelle Burns

Burns is the owner of Gilbert the Party Pig. Her business brings pigs to events across New England.

She has three other pigs named Meadow, Dot and Gilbert, but it was Sprinkle who she says production saw on social media and requested.

“Now that the show, you know, that I’ve seen it come together and just knowing her personality. I get it now, why she was the one,” Burns said. “She’s just like a very spitfire, energy ball of fire, the way she just runs, like her whole demeanor.”

While Sprinkle had no TV acting experience prior, Burns said she was a natural. However, she did have one minor hiccup.

“There’s a scene where we had to cut early, because she peed on the bed,” she said. “Luckily, Michael [Cyril] Creighton was awesome. I think it only got on the socks, so it wasn’t too much of a disaster.”