Glastonbury Police Investigate Burglaries in Residential Neighborhood

Glastonbury Police are investigating two home burglaries that happened on Great Pond Road Friday night.

Officials said they were made aware of two burglaries in the area.

The first was reported Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. when the homeowners came home to find their house was broken into, according to police.

The other burglary was reported Saturday morning, but police said it likely happened Friday night in the same time frame as the first.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glastonbury Police Department Investigations Unit.