Glastonbury Police Officer Dies; Department Mourns His Loss

The Glastonbury Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Francis Perrone, who just celebrated his 54th birthday last week, died of natural causes on August 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Perrone came to the Glastonbury department in 2013, after spending over twenty year patrolling the streets of Hartford – where he was affectionately given the nickname “Bones.”

“He was just a very, very great guy,” said Captain Mark Catania. “Just very gregarious in his personality. He was so attuned to community policing and really loved the job.”

Catania called policing one of Perrone’s true loves, the other being his family, including his two children that he leaves behind.

“He will be missed by everyone that knew him,” Catania said. “Not just the department, the whole community. He really made an impact.”