Glastonbury

Glastonbury Police Officer Dies; Department Mourns His Loss

By Stephanie O'Connell

Glastonbury Police Department

The Glastonbury Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Francis Perrone, who just celebrated his 54th birthday last week, died of natural causes on August 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Perrone came to the Glastonbury department in 2013, after spending over twenty year patrolling the streets of Hartford – where he was affectionately given the nickname “Bones.”

“He was just a very, very great guy,” said Captain Mark Catania. “Just very gregarious in his personality. He was so attuned to community policing and really loved the job.”

Catania called policing one of Perrone’s true loves, the other being his family, including his two children that he leaves behind.

“He will be missed by everyone that knew him,” Catania said. “Not just the department, the whole community. He really made an impact.”

This article tagged under:

GlastonburydeathGlastonbury police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us