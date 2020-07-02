Glastonbury Police Search for Man Who Reportedly Exposed Himself While Jogging

Glastonbury Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to young girls while jogging on three separate occasions.

According to officials, the incidents took place on May 14 near the Riverfront Community Center, June 29 on a trail near Riverfront Park, and June 30 near Hubbard Green and the man exposed himself through his shorts while he was jogging.

Police said all the witnesses were girls between 8 and 13 years old.

Police said the man was described as between 20 and 30 years old with dark hairand between 5-feet-8 and 6 feet tall.

GPD has received three separate complaints of a white male with his genitalia exposed through his shorts as he was... Posted by Glastonbury Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed a similar incident should call the Detective Hoover at the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-652-4284.