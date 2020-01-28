Glastonbury Police Seize Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Glastonbury police have seized a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week.

Police said 84-year-old Valda Dienavs was crossing Griswold Street to get her mail when she was hit and killed on Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday investigators confirmed they have the vehicle involved and spoke to the driver, a 17-year-old girl.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is being asked to call Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.