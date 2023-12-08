Glastonbury residents and businesses asked to conserve water after nearby fire, pipe break

People in Glastonbury are being asked to voluntarily conserve water Friday after a nearby fire and pipe break.

The Town of Manchester Water Department has issued a water conservation alert to all citizens, businesses, institutions and residents of Glastonbury, who are in the Manchester Water service area.

A 24-inch pipe broke at the Globe Hollow Water Treatment Plant. Also, a fire broke out at a used car dealership on Main Street in Manchester.

Repairs are currently being made and they're expected to take several hours. The water department said they expect repairs to be complete by 8 p.m. Once repairs are made, people can return to normal usage.

People in Glastonbury are being asked to be mindful of water usage by waiting to use water for dishwashing, washing machines, outdoor or non-essential uses.