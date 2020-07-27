Glastonbury Restaurant Closed for 10 Days After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Glastonbury restaurant will close for 10 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the owners confirmed on their Facebook page.

Bin228 gastropub confirmed Monday that an employee has tested positive for the virus. The restaurant has been temporarily closed and all other employees who may have been exposed have been notified.

The restaurant will remain closed or 10 days, which the owners said they hope gives staff enough time to be tested, as well as allow the team to implement additional safety measures on top of what they already have in place.

"Our approach to Covid-19 has been - and will continue to be- consistent with all federal and state regulations regarding employee and guest safety," the Facebook post read.

Anyone with further questions can contact the restaurant by emailing alicia.bin228gastro@gmail.com.