Police search for stabbing suspect in Glastonbury

A building in Glastonbury is blocked off with police tape as officers search for a stabbing suspect on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to 2141 Main Street, also known as The Academy Building, around 11:30 a.m. after getting a report of a disturbance between two men.

Once in the area, police said they found an adult male who had been stabbed.

Authorities said the man who was stabbed was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital. He has since undergone surgery.

No other injuries were reported.

According to police, the suspect is not in custody at this time and the search is ongoing.

This incident is believed to be isolated and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty shift commander at (860) 633-8301.