Glastonbury town council approves funding to reopen Cotton Hollow Preserve

Moving forward to reopen a popular recreation area with some improvements. The Glastonbury Town Council voted to fund improvements to reopen Cotton Hollow Preserve Tuesday evening. It’s been being closed since July due to safety concerns.

In a unanimous vote, the Glastonbury Town Council approved funding for improvements at Cotton Hollow Preserve during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The popular area has been closed since July over safety concerns including extensive cannabis smoking, drinking, and lighting of fires to name a few. Now, changes are coming to the popular recreation area, paving the way for it to reopen.

“These changes are a good thing. They’re adding extra security measures to protect the people of Glastonbury,” D.J. McBride, of Glastonbury, said.

Some of those improvements include: $20,000 for tree work, $20,000 to pave the gravel parking lot on Hopewell Road, and $20,000 for a video camera system. The total cost of all the improvement projects being $76,500.

“I’m glad we’re doing something we’re doing something with the parking as far as being designated spots. Putting a fence up,” John Cavanna, a Glastonbury town councilman, said.

He says the camera system will help discourage any bad behavior in Cotton Hollow, as it’s linked to the town’s dispatch system.

“If we see something happen, even if there’s no anybody there, we can send an officer there if need be,” Councilman Cavanna said.

During budget season, the town will also be looking at beefing up the park ranger program and having with more police patrols. Councilman Cavanna says this is needed to enforce the rules.

“I’d like to see a full-time presence at Cotton Hollow. I think that’s important. Our park ranger program really wasn’t adequate enough in preventing problems from occurring,” he said.

With Cotton Hollow now reopening soon, people are excited to get back.

“Cotton Hollow is a great place to go. If you haven’t been there, you should go yourself,” McBride said.

With the funding approved, the town manager anticipates the park would reopen on October 1.