Glastonbury woman arrested after driving wrong way on Route 9: police

A Glastonbury woman was arrested after driving the wrong-way on Route 9 on Saturday night, according to state police.

Dispatchers received several calls about a driver traveling south on Route 9 North in Essex around 9:10 p.m.

A trooper searching the area saw a vehicle going the wrong way on the Interstate 95 North off-ramp and pulled in front of the vehicle.

The driver made a U-turn into the grassy area on the side of the highway and the trooper then stopped the vehicle from reentering the highway.

According to police, the trooper asked the driver to get out of the vehicle and noticed a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech coming from her.

The driver resisted when the trooper tried to put her in handcuffs, state police said.

She was eventually taken to Troop F in Westbrook where she failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, according to state police.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, failure to submit to chemical testing subsequent to DUI arrest, driving the wrong way yon a divided highway, first-degree reckless endangerment, and interfering with and officer/resisting.

She was held on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.