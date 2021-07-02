Glastonbury Woman Shot at After Startling Two People in Her Driveway

A Glastonbury woman was shot at after she shouted at two people she saw approaching her car in her driveway early Friday morning.

Police responded to the home on Talcott Road around 3 a.m.

The woman told police she noticed two youths in dark clothes approaching her car when she opened her front door and called out to them.

One of the individuals fired two rounds in the woman's direction, hitting the front door area of her house. The woman was not injured, police said.

The pair took off in a dark-colored sedan being driven by a third person.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have home surveillance video of the neighborhood is asked to call Officer John Barrett at the Glastonbury Police Department at (860) 652-4268.