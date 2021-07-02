Glastonbury

Glastonbury Woman Shot at After Startling Two People in Her Driveway

NBC CT

A Glastonbury woman was shot at after she shouted at two people she saw approaching her car in her driveway early Friday morning.

Police responded to the home on Talcott Road around 3 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman told police she noticed two youths in dark clothes approaching her car when she opened her front door and called out to them.

Local

4th of July 26 mins ago

State Police Increasing Patrols During July 4th Weekend

PTSD 8 hours ago

Lamont Signs Law to Expand PTSD Coverage For Frontline Workers

One of the individuals fired two rounds in the woman's direction, hitting the front door area of her house. The woman was not injured, police said.

The pair took off in a dark-colored sedan being driven by a third person.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have home surveillance video of the neighborhood is asked to call Officer John Barrett at the Glastonbury Police Department at (860) 652-4268.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us