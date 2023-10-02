Glow Hartford holiday festival returns

The Glow Hartford holiday light festival is set to return to the Connecticut Convention Center from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23, offering seasonal food and drinks and activities for all ages.

Aside from the light garden and illuminated structures with a million lights, the festival activities include:

Scavenger Hunt

Help Santa find his lost gifts and get a chance to win a special prize when all gifts are collected.

Tunnel of Lights

Stroll through a giant luminous tunnel and experience the magic of the million lights combined.

Toy and Teddy Bear Displays

The backdrop of giant bears and snowmen gives you the opportunity to get the perfect family pic.

Glow-Comotive

Hop aboard a train ride around the illuminated scenes.

You will also get the chance to snatch a free picture with Santa!

Ticket prices

$19.50 for children, 5 to 15

$15 for seniors, 65 and up

$25 for adults, 16 to 64

$85 for a family package for two adults and three children)

Free for children 5 and under

Note: additional ticketing fees will apply

Glow Hartford is offering a 40% discount for select dates for a limited time. The offer expires on Oct. 12. Get details here.

