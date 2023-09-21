Gold Star families honored with new monument in Groton

Gold Star families gathered at the Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) for a special ceremony remembering their loved ones.

The ceremony was hosted at Gold Star Family Field on base, where a new monument was unveiled, dedicating the field to "loved ones who have died on active duty to our nation and their families who endure with courage."

"The grief that a Gold Star family member holds in their heart is a grief most of us cannot fully know," said LCDR Bryan Chapman, director of the Submarine Force Museum. "But as fellow Americans, we must lend our strength to those families who have given so much for our country."

National Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day is observed annually on the last Sunday in September. The SUBASE celebration coincided with "Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members" ceremonies happening nationwide during Gold Star Remembrance Week.

During the event the names of more than a dozen fallen service members from across New England were read aloud.

"I know he loved what he did and he would be proud for us to be here remembering him," said Gail Jagrosse, a gold star mother.

Jagrosse's son, Petty Officer First Class Christopher Michael Colafati, died seven years ago while serving in the United States Navy. Colafati was originally from Wallingford.

"He was a jokester. He loved to make people laugh. He loved his sons, loved his family and he was dedicated to what he did when he joined," Jagrosse said.

Jagrosse said she doesn't want people to forget him. She traveled from Kentucky to attend the ceremony and to hear son's name read aloud.

"The more events, the more you hear, it just brings their life meaning," Jagrosse said.

Karen Doyon is also a gold star mother. She said she wears the pin proudly, in honor of her son Petty Officer Second Class Dustin Doyon.

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country and that, more than anything, makes a mother so proud," she said.

Dustin Doyon, a Suffield native, enlisted in the Navy when he was 24 years old.

"He chose the military because he wanted to give so much to our country," his mom said.

In 2017, Doyon was aboard the U.S.S. McCain when it hit an oil tanker. He died on Aug. 21, 2017 along with nine other sailors.

"He was my best friend and I miss him terribly," Karen Doyon said. "There are no words to explain the loss."

But Doyon said she feels joy when she attends events like the remembrance ceremony.

"Because it means that he will not be forgotten," Doyon said.