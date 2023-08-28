New London

Gold Star Memorial Bridge sidewalk reopens after fiery crash

By Angela Fortuna

Gold-Star-Bridge
NBC Connecticut

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge sidewalk has reopened months after a fiery crash that left one dead and two others injured in New London.

Connecticut State Police said something caused the tire of a Toyota Avalon to deflate around 11:17 a.m. on Friday, April 21. The car stopped and a heating oil truck hit the back of the car and rolled over, then the fire started.

CT State Police
A fuel tanker crash and fire shut down I-95 on the Gold Star Bridge for hours on April 21, 2023.

Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington, an employee of McCarthy Heating Oil Service, was driving the truck and died from his injuries. The two people who were in the Toyota suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The sidewalk closed immediately following the crash and officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Monday. It has remained closed as repairs were made to both the bridge and sidewalk.

While these repairs were made, a no-cost shuttle has been available for pedestrians and bicyclists. It will continue through this Friday, Sept. 1., according to the state Department of Transportation.

“This sidewalk is a critical link between New London and Groton and we are thrilled to see it reopened today. We invite pedestrians and bicyclists to begin using the crossing immediately,” said DOT Deputy Commissioner Laoise King. “We appreciate the communities’ patience as we worked tirelessly over the last few months completing the necessary repairs to ensure public safety.”

Local

COVID-19 32 mins ago

New ‘Eris' variant linked to rise in COVID-19 cases

Madison 49 mins ago

Madison community remembers 20-year-old killed in South Carolina

Work will continue under the bridge and on the road in the coming weeks. The far right lane and shoulder will also soon be paved, according to officials. More information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

New Londongold star bridge
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us