Gold Star Memorial Bridge sidewalk reopens after fiery crash

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge sidewalk has reopened months after a fiery crash that left one dead and two others injured in New London.

Connecticut State Police said something caused the tire of a Toyota Avalon to deflate around 11:17 a.m. on Friday, April 21. The car stopped and a heating oil truck hit the back of the car and rolled over, then the fire started.

CT State Police A fuel tanker crash and fire shut down I-95 on the Gold Star Bridge for hours on April 21, 2023.

Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington, an employee of McCarthy Heating Oil Service, was driving the truck and died from his injuries. The two people who were in the Toyota suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

The sidewalk closed immediately following the crash and officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Monday. It has remained closed as repairs were made to both the bridge and sidewalk.

While these repairs were made, a no-cost shuttle has been available for pedestrians and bicyclists. It will continue through this Friday, Sept. 1., according to the state Department of Transportation.

“This sidewalk is a critical link between New London and Groton and we are thrilled to see it reopened today. We invite pedestrians and bicyclists to begin using the crossing immediately,” said DOT Deputy Commissioner Laoise King. “We appreciate the communities’ patience as we worked tirelessly over the last few months completing the necessary repairs to ensure public safety.”

Work will continue under the bridge and on the road in the coming weeks. The far right lane and shoulder will also soon be paved, according to officials. More information can be found here.