Golf carts stolen from Chippanee Golf Club in Bristol

Bristol police are looking for the people responsible for stealing three golf carts from the Chippanee Golf Club on June 19.

The police department said they responded to the golf course on Marsh Road after a burglar alarm went off at about 12:45 a.m.

Officers determined that four people broke into the golf cart storage building and took three Yamaha golf carts, valued at about $12,000 each. Video surveillance shows the suspects taking five golf carts from the storage building, but leaving two abandoned on the course, according to police.

Police provided the serial numbers for the missing golf carts: Cart 13 with serial #JOB-30045, cart 18 with serial #JOB-300472 and cart 37 with serial #JOB-30069.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective James Boyle at 860-314-4572.