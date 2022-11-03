Golf Courses, Local Eateries Seeing Boost in Business From Warmer Weather

With temperatures close to 70 degrees on Thursday, mild weather has helped local businesses who rely on the outdoors.

“We walked outside and it was so beautiful and we said, ‘We need to eat outside,'” said Doris Rubasky of Newington.

The record temperature for Nov. 3 is 78 degrees, set back in 1990, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

“It’s fantastic. It’s a gift, but it’s a little scary,” said Lisa Stiepock of Storrs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Newington, warmer temperatures have only helped Rooster Co. in their first season with a new back patio.

“We’re exceeding expectations of people coming out and hanging out more outside,” said Jon Martin, manager and owner of Rooster Co.

Just a couple miles away, the ecosystem of businesses at West Hartford’s GastroPark have experienced similar late-season success.

“We have live music every single Sunday which is always nicer when they can perform outside, so it’s really extended our outside music cycle,” said Shari Vikmanis, co-owner of GastroPark.

Between GastroPark, food trucks and Perkatory Coffee Roasters, Shari Vikmanis said these places share a symbiotic relationship, so if the weather helps one, it really helps them all.

“There’s a significant increase in sales on nicer days versus the rainy, overcast, cooler days, so the warm weather is definitely helping us,” said Joseph Perazella, co-owner of Perkatory Coffee Roasters.

While some restaurants are cashing in on the heat, so too are local golf courses.

“Basically, this is all bonus,” said Rockledge Golf Course Assistant Pro Josh Moses. “Obviously, the bulk of our revenue happens in the summer, spring, but anytime they can play well into November, it’s great for business.”

That’s not to say cold temperatures would stop someone like Wethersfield’s Louis Visone from getting a quick 18 holes.

“Oh, I play until it snows. I kind of have a 40-degree cutoff with no wind,” Visone said.

But not everyone’s as enthusiastic, so for Rockledge Golf Club, blue skies and balmy weather couldn’t have come at a better time with their annual Food Pantry Tournament set for this Sunday.

“Players bring in donations, food, money, whatever they can do, and then profits from the tournament go to that as well so it’s a really nice event,” Moses said.