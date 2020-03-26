Golf Courses Take Measures to Keep Golfers Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic

A beautiful day in Connecticut brought out a lot of golfers looking for some fresh air and a safe outdoor activity.

“I just needed to get out of the house,” said Rich Maiolo from Winchester.

“You need to get out on days like today and I’m tired of raking my yard already,” added Joe Koniusheski from Cromwell.

“Enough TV and enough books, just got a chance to get out and play,” said Newington’s David Craig.

As Connecticut residents continue to try and curb the coronavirus pandemic, they are also taking advantage of some time outdoors.

“It’s nice for the family to be out, still be able to walk around, get some exercise despite everything that’s going on right now,” said Joe Witkowski from Middletown.

The Connecticut State Golf Association is making sure courses have guidelines in place to ensure safety and adhere to social distancing. Tunxis Country Club has limited its staff and closed the clubhouse.

“The golf carts have been disinfected with a bleach solution and [golfers] go straight to the starter shack and then off to the number one tee,” said Tunxis Country Club’s COO Josh McKim.

Tunxis Country Club also prefers for golfers to pay online and they’re using clever ways to limit the touchpoints on the course.

“We ended up buying pool noodles and cutting them in sections so when you actually putt, the ball doesn’t go in the hole,” said McKim.

Golfers are doing their part to stay safe as well.

“Don’t touch the pins, there’s no rakes in the traps,” said Farminton’s Bob O’Connor.

“We keep hand sanitizer in our carts,” added Maiolo. “We wipe everything off and we stay six feet apart.”

“We’re taking separate carts today and just being cautious,” said Witkowski. “It’s just too nice to get out and take part in one of the safest activities you can.”

Safety remains everyone’s top priority.

“You want to be safe for yourself and your family,” said Don Barlowski from Bristol.

“Just trying to keep a safe and enjoyable work environment and keep our customers safe as well,” said McKim.

Getting out for a round of golf is a taste or normalcy in a very abnormal world.

“The only place I go now is Tunxis and the grocery store, that’s it,” said O’Connor.