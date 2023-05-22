Golf Tournament Fundraises for Nonprofit That Helps Families Struggling Financially

A day of golf for a good cause. The Gifts of Love annual golf tournament got underway in Avon Monday.

Beyond conquering 18 holes, golfers are supporting the local nonprofit Gifts of Love, which helps families all across Connecticut.

Bad breaks from good shots, good breaks from bad shots - and you have to play where the ball lies. It’s a saying from amateur golfer Bobby Jones, who called golf “the closest game to the game we call life.”

It’s why 140 players are teeing up to turn lives around.

“It serves very critical needs, and right here in our community, and so we see the impact,” Ty Whit of Avon, said.

The Connecticut nonprofit helps families across the state that may have landed in the rough.

“With inflation, the reduction of the food stamp or SNAP benefits, a lot of people are really having a hard time right now,” Lisa Gray, Gifts of Love executive director, said.

Serving 1,400 households in 41 towns, their clients are people who are working but may not qualify for benefits, but are still struggling to make ends meet.

“We help people who are on the cusp, need a little assistance to get them over the hump.) It's people that fall through the cracks,” Michael Olivieri, Gifts of Love food programs manager said.

The outreach agency combats food insecurity.

“They get to go through and shop with dignity, I stress, in our food pantry,” Olivieri said.

It also provides necessities like clothing, household items and energy assistance. Volunteers fill more than 300 backpacks on a weekly basis that kids can take home to feed a family of four over a weekend.

“If we're helping a family without those items, then they'll be able to take the money that they would normally spend on those and put them on the bigger things like paying mortgage, or rent or car payments or health insurance,” Gray said.

The golf tournament at Golf Club of Avon is the biggest fundraiser of the year, and all of the money is used in the community throughout the rest of the year. In 2022, it brought in roughly $65,000, but this year organizers hope to raise even more.

“We have a Christmas shop,” Kathi Maglia, Gifts of Love volunteer, said. “One woman really stuck with me, she said, ‘I saved all my money from my tips, and I was going to buy my Christmas gifts at the Dollar Store, but you gave us a real Christmas.’ And that just warmed my heart.”

Made possible by a day of sunshine, strolling and strokes. Among the golfers, NBC Connecticut Meteorologist Bob Maxon, who played the course and emceed the event.

“Gifts of Love do so many wonderful things,” Maxon said. “To be out here playing golf, which it's been a little bit less than wonderful so far, at least my personal game, but it's such a great charity.”

Even if they didn’t make the hole in one, giving back is an ace for these golfers.

“Gifts of Love makes sure that these people are taken care of,” Peggy Gorham, of Avon, said.

Helping Connecticut families make a comeback when the odds are against them.

“There are so many people in this world who don't have a good meal every day, or a nice place to sleep, or clothes to wear,” Richard Cartun, of Avon, said. “If we can all help with that, it's going to be a much better world.”

Because if the game of golf proves anything, it’s that the most important shot is the next one.

Gifts of Love has been serving Connecticut families for 34 years. Anyone can donate to the nonprofit online at www.giftsoflovect.org.