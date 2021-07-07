Good Samaritan Struck, Killed While Helping Others On I-84 in Southington: Police

An Oakville man was hit by a car while trying to help other people after a crash on Interstate 84 in Southington and has died, according to state police.

Andy Azab, 62, of Oakville, was on Interstate 84 West, near the exit 28 on-ramp around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, where he was helping people in a vehicle that was stopped on the left side of the highway after a prior crash when he was hit by a Nissan Altima, state police said.

Azab was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The Nissan was towed from the scene.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information or dashcam video that would help with the investigation is asked to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.