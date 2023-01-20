Good Samaritans Detain Man Accused of Trying to Steal Cars on I-84 in Hartford

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly tried to steal multiple different vehicles after an accident on Interstate 84 in Hartford.

Troopers were called to I-84 East in the area of exit 46 at about 9:45 a.m. Friday for a reported accident.

Responding officers said 45-year-old Francisco Rosario, of Manchester, tried to flee the scene and allegedly tried to get into and steal three cars passing by.

Rosario then crossed the highway and tried to steal a tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was detained by some good Samaritans in the right shoulder of I-84 West near exit 47. When troopers arrived, Rosario resisted arrest.

He was ultimately taken into custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Rosario faces charges including criminal attempt to commit robbery by carjacking, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment and more.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.