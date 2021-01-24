Good Samaritans Help Woman in Norfolk Car Fire

Fire crews responding to an accident in Norfolk said good samaritans are to thank for helping a woman out of her car seconds before it caught fire.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Route 44 in the area of Tim O'Connor Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, they saw a car fully involved with fire.

The female driver was found in the care of passersby, which included two off-duty paramedics, crews said.

Initial investigation showed that a tractor-trailer driver witnessed the crash and pulled the woman, who was unconscious, from her car seconds before fire consumed the driver compartment.

The passerby left the scene before first responders arrived, according to fire crews.

The woman was treated and transported to Hartford Healthcare Center and transferred to Life Star.