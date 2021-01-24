Norfolk

Good Samaritans Help Woman in Norfolk Car Fire

Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department

Fire crews responding to an accident in Norfolk said good samaritans are to thank for helping a woman out of her car seconds before it caught fire.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Route 44 in the area of Tim O'Connor Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, they saw a car fully involved with fire.

Local

new haven 3 hours ago

3 Teenagers Arrested in Connection to New Haven Carjacking

Ledyard 4 hours ago

Man Accused of Giving Teen Prescription Pills Before She Overdosed in Ledyard

The female driver was found in the care of passersby, which included two off-duty paramedics, crews said.

Initial investigation showed that a tractor-trailer driver witnessed the crash and pulled the woman, who was unconscious, from her car seconds before fire consumed the driver compartment.

The passerby left the scene before first responders arrived, according to fire crews.

The woman was treated and transported to Hartford Healthcare Center and transferred to Life Star.

This article tagged under:

Norfolkcar firenorfolk fire department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us