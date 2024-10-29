Good Samaritans rescue driver after vehicle crashed into Niantic River

Good Samaritans helped rescue a driver after their vehicle crashed into the Niantic River in Waterford on Monday night.

The Oswegatchie Fire Company #4 said they were called to the area of 99 Niantic River Rd. just after 8 p.m. When they got there, they found an SUV in the river.

A woman who was outside with her neighbor heard the crash and rushed down to the river. She said she and other neighbors jumped into the water and helped get the driver back to shore.

"But I think it was just either adrenaline or whatever it was, you know, we just didn't give it a second thought, and we would hope that anybody else that saw it would do the same for us," said Sandra Robberia, who helped rescue the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown. One additional person was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Waterford police are investigating.