Waterford

Good Samaritans rescue driver after vehicle crashed into Niantic River

NBC Universal, Inc.

Good Samaritans helped rescue a driver after their vehicle crashed into the Niantic River in Waterford on Monday night.

The Oswegatchie Fire Company #4 said they were called to the area of 99 Niantic River Rd. just after 8 p.m. When they got there, they found an SUV in the river.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A woman who was outside with her neighbor heard the crash and rushed down to the river. She said she and other neighbors jumped into the water and helped get the driver back to shore.

"But I think it was just either adrenaline or whatever it was, you know, we just didn't give it a second thought, and we would hope that anybody else that saw it would do the same for us," said Sandra Robberia, who helped rescue the driver.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown. One additional person was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Waterford police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Waterford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us