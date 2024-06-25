Good Samaritans stop playing soccer to fight Norwalk porch fire: FD

A structure fire in Norwalk Monday night left a home’s front porch engulfed in flames — but the homeowners have the quick thinking of some good Samaritans to thank for keeping the bad situation from getting worse.

When a fire erupted at a Woodward Avenue home sometime after 8 p.m. Monday, the Norwalk Fire Department said good Samaritans from Hugo’s Landscaping jumped into action to keep the flames at bay until firefighters arrived.

The good Samaritans — who Norwalk Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Maggio said were playing soccer across the street when the porch fire broke out — quickly grabbed a garden hose and worked to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

Maggio said the landscapers-turned-firefighters also made sure to alert the home’s two occupants, who were still unaware of the crisis unfolding on their porch.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Upon arrival, Norwalk fire officials were quickly able to control the fire and contain it to the porch, Maggio said.

The home’s two occupants were displaced but suffered no reported injuries.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.