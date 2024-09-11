Goodwin University hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Goodwin University hosted their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Wednesday morning.

"It's a day that's impossible to forget," said Craig Jordan, Goodwin University's Veteran Coordinator. "In many ways, 9/11 reshaped how Americans think about war and peace."

Members of the community came together at the Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial in East Hartford to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks, including 161 people from Connecticut.

It was also a time to honor fallen post-9/11 military heroes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"The impact of the heinous events have led to many of our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, possibly mothers and fathers possibly joining the military," Patricia Perry, president of CT Gold Star Mothers, said.

It's something Parry knows all too well.

"My son enlisted three months before 9/11, so he determined that he wanted to be in the military, but of course he continued to serve for 10 years," she said.

Her son Brian was a U.S. Navy Seal. He was killed during his service in August 2011. Since then, Parry has made it her mission to support other families.

The ceremony also recognized a student veteran from Goodwin University, who decided to serve the country after 9/11.

"When September 11th happened, I felt like someone came into my house and attacked my family, and it was my calling to eventually serve," France Mahabub said.

Mahabub joined the Marine corps in 2004. He was only 17 years old at the time, and he served for more than 17 years.

"That's what brought me to Goodwin University. I'm in Health and Human Services, and I want to do more, I want to be able to help veterans on a clinical level," Mahubub said.

He said this day years ago forever changed the course of his life.

Today is the reason I joined the Marine Corps," Mahubub said.