Goodwin University Professor Arrested for Alleged Sex Assault of Student: Police

East Hartford Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Officials said an adult student of 74-year-old Suara Adediran, of Middletown, reported the sexual assault. Adediran is an adjunct professor at Goodwin University.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the student while on campus on Monday, according to authorities.

Adediran was arrested without incident and he faces charges including fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.