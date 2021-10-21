Goodyear Early Childhood Center in Killingly Goes Remote Due to Mold

The Goodyear Early Childhood Center in Killingly is moving to remote learning after mold was found.

Robert Angeli, the superintendent of schools in Killingly, notified families Wednesday that a water leak caused damage to walls between a classroom and maintenance closet and mold was detected.

Students and school staff were moved to other areas of the school while the maintenance staff and a contractor conducted tests.

Goodyear moved to remote learning, starting today.

Angeli notified families that remediation work will start Friday and is expected to take several days.

The before and after school program is closed and will resume when the school building reopens.

The superintendent is hopeful that students and staff will be able to return by the end of next week.

The family event that was scheduled for today is postponed.