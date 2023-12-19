Google to pay $700 million in settlement over Google Play Store lawsuit: AG

Attorneys general across the country have reached a $700 million agreement with Google in a lawsuit about the Google Play Store, according to Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

Google will pay $630 million in restitution, minus costs and fees, to consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023, according to the attorney general’s office.

People who are eligible for restitution do not have to submit a claim. They will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can choose to receive a check or ACH transfer, according to Tong.

He said more details about that process will be forthcoming.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Google will also pay the states an additional $70 million for their sovereign claims.

“Today’s settlement is a loud and clear message to Big Tech — attorneys general across the country are unified, and we are prepared to use the full weight of our collective authority to ensure free and fair access to the digital marketplace,” Tong said in a statement.

Attorneys general sued Google in 2021, alleging that the company unlawfully monopolized the market Android app distribution and in-app payment processing.

The lawsuit claimed that Google signed anticompetitive contracts to prevent other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, bought off key app developers who might have launched rival app stores, and created technological barriers to deter consumers from directly downloading apps to their devices.

The settlement requires Google to reform its business practices in the following ways: