Goose Chooses IHOP Parking Lot in Southington to Lay Her Eggs

While the chefs at IHOP in Southington are cooking eggs inside for customers, a mother goose is cooking hers in the middle of the parking lot.

Since mid-April, the goose has been watching her eggs like a hawk, tending to them, and not letting anyone near her -- or her nest.

Even her mate has chosen to take watch from about 50 feet away.

"The goose is always here, always. I just think it's great. You know, it's Mother Nature taking its course, you know, doing its thing. It's awesome," IHOP customer Mike Daly said.

Natalia Dudzinski, general manager of the IHOP says they have seen various reactions to the goose.

"Some people are really good and they'll keep their distance. But then there's also those kids that come and bother her. I'm like 'can't really do that. She'll attack you,'" she said.

Colton Brown, of Wildlife Management Services, LLC has been keeping an eye on the goose.

"They called about the male. It said that there's a male sitting in the parking lot not moving. So they were concerned that it got hit -- no movement at all with the bird. And then I showed up just to check on it. Then I saw the nest," Brown said.

He has been checking on them daily and even put-up caution tape around the mother goose to keep her safe.

When the time comes and the eggs hatch, he said he's planning on being there to take them safely to water.

For now, he said, drive slowly near this mama-to-be, and just observe.

"It's unfortunate that they chose a parking lot to lay their eggs. But at the end of the day, we'll do whatever we can to make sure that they survive and be healthy," he said.