CT GOP faces potential primary to choose final candidate to challenge Sen. Murphy

Connecticut Republicans are facing a possible August primary to determine who will challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy in November.

Delegates at the state convention on Monday endorsed Gerry Smith, the four-term first selectman of Beacon Falls. However, Matt Corey of Glastonbury, a small businessman who challenged Murphy six years ago, won enough delegate support to force a primary.

Late Monday night, state Republicans determined Smith had won 610 of the convention delegates while Corey won 261, Hearst Connecticut Media reported. Several other candidates also sought the GOP's endorsement.

Smith urged the delegates to rally behind his candidacy, warning that having to hold a Republican primary on Aug. 13 "doesn’t help anybody but Senator Murphy because it’s tough to raise money and it’s tough to start the fight in August.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Murphy on Saturday received the unanimous endorsement from state Democrats for a third term.