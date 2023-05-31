We have a gorgeous day on tap for Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine will develop. Highs will be in the 80s inland and around 70 at the shore.

Hazy skies are likely due to smoke.

Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs near 90 inland and 80 at the beach.

Friday is even hotter with highs near 94. A scattered thunderstorm or shower is possible in the evening.

The chance for rain continues on Saturday morning. Highs will be near 70.

Sunday looks clear with highs in the upper 60s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.