Conn. Receives Presidential Emergency Declaration After Tropical Storm Isaias

The governor said the federal government has approved a presidential emergency declaration due to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

This will allow the state to request federal aid as the state recovers from a storm that caused extensive damage and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across Connecticut.

I spoke with POTUS late last night about our request for a federal emergency declaration in response to the damage from #Isaias, and this morning we received word from @FEMA that it has been approved. This support is significant to supplement our ongoing restoration efforts. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 7, 2020

Approval of the emergency declaration allows the state to request direct federal assistance to supplement the ongoing state and local efforts to save lives and protect public health and safety during the crisis, including certain equipment and other resources.

“Approval of this declaration is very much appreciated as hundreds of thousands in our state remain without power days after the storm made landfall in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said.“We’re continuing to work with our federal and local counterparts to assess the damage and may seek additional federal support during the response, recovery, and rebuilding process.”

Lamont declared a state of emergency Wednesday for Connecticut to be able to get in additional resources to help with recovery.

The governor has asked President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to help with the cleanup and recovery.

The state and its municipalities anticipates having more information on that process within the next several days on additional federal assistance beyond that authorized by today’s emergency declaration .