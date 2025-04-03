UConn

Gov. Lamont declares ‘Huskies Weekend' to support UConn athletics

By Anyssa McCalla

uconn gampel pavilion
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared Apr. 4-6 as "Huskies Weekend."

The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball team plays in the Final Four on the NCAA tournament this Friday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

UConn's women's team will face The University of California-Los Angeles for the chance to move forward to the championship game.

In his statement, Lamont said that Connecticut is known as 'the Basketball Captial of the world.'

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Lamont said, "I ask that all Connecticut residents show their Husky pride against the UCLA Bruins this Friday... and wish our team well by wearing UConn Huskies gear."

UConn's Final Four match tips off at 8:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us