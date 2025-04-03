Gov. Lamont declares ‘Huskies Weekend' to support UConn athletics

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared Apr. 4-6 as "Huskies Weekend."

The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball team plays in the Final Four on the NCAA tournament this Friday.

UConn's women's team will face The University of California-Los Angeles for the chance to move forward to the championship game.

In his statement, Lamont said that Connecticut is known as 'the Basketball Captial of the world.'

Lamont said, "I ask that all Connecticut residents show their Husky pride against the UCLA Bruins this Friday... and wish our team well by wearing UConn Huskies gear."

UConn's Final Four match tips off at 8:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.