Gov. Lamont Declares Today Overdose Awareness Day in Conn.

Governor Ned Lamont has declared today Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut.

Lamont said he signed the proclamation for the day that raises awareness and reduces the stigma of the problem of opioid overdoses.

A flag commemorating the day of awareness will be flown at the State Capitol today.

“It is well past the time that we, as a society, break down the stigma related to opioid addiction and acknowledge that it is an illness that can impact anyone from any neighborhood, any socioeconomic background, and any age,” Lamont said in part in a statement.

In Connecticut, residents are more likely to die from unintentional drug overdose than a motor vehicle accident, according to the state Dept. of Public Health. The majority of these deaths are linked to overdose of prescription opioid painkillers and illicit opioids, DPH officials added.

Treatment options and resources are available to anyone who needs it. You can find out more information here or you can call 1-800-563-4086 anytime.

"The more we talk about this issue out loud, the more we can reduce the stigma surrounding it and let people know that treatment is available and those facing this illness should not lose hope," Lamont added in part.