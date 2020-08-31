Gov. Lamont Declares Today Overdose Awareness Day in Conn.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a proclamation declaring today Overdose Awareness Day in the state.

He said the day is to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of the nationwide problem surrounding opioid overdoses.

“Addiction is an illness that should be treated just as any other public health emergency, and we cannot allow this epidemic to continue consuming our families and residents,” Lamont said in a statement.

“We need to send the message that this disorder can no longer hide in the shadows and be treated like something that shouldn’t be discussed. Resources are available for those seeking treatment, as well as for the families and loved ones who want to provide support,” he added in part.

Lamont is expected to speak at an Overdose Awareness Day event at the State Capitol in Hartford at 10:30 a.m.

For resources on opioid use disorder in Conn. you can visit liveloud.org or you can call 1-800-563-4086 anytime.