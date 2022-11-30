White House

Gov. Lamont Invited by President Biden to White House State Dinner

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC News

Governor Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont have been invited by President Joe Biden to the state dinner at the White House this week.

The dinner is being held on Thursday and is the first state dinner to be hosted by the Biden-Harris administration.

State officials said the dinner will highlight the long-standing ties between the United States and France. French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron are expected to attend.

“This is a significant opportunity to represent our state and reinforce the strong cultural and economic ties we have with our French partners. While in Washington, I look forward to meeting with other federal partners to discuss critical priorities for our state," Governor Lamont said in part in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lamont is expected to hold meetings with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

This article tagged under:

White Housegovernor ned lamontPresident Joe Bidenstate dinner
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us