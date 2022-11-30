Gov. Lamont Invited by President Biden to White House State Dinner

Governor Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont have been invited by President Joe Biden to the state dinner at the White House this week.

The dinner is being held on Thursday and is the first state dinner to be hosted by the Biden-Harris administration.

State officials said the dinner will highlight the long-standing ties between the United States and France. French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron are expected to attend.

“This is a significant opportunity to represent our state and reinforce the strong cultural and economic ties we have with our French partners. While in Washington, I look forward to meeting with other federal partners to discuss critical priorities for our state," Governor Lamont said in part in a statement.

Lamont is expected to hold meetings with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, D.C. on Friday.