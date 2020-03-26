plastic bag tax

Gov. Lamont Lifts Tax on Plastic Bags During Coronavirus Crisis

Many grocery stores are telling customers not to bring reusable bags to shop over concerns they could carry coronavirus into the stores.

In response to that, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that he was lifting the 10-cent tax on single-use plastic bags.

"We’re going to lift that 10-cent tax. It's contrary to every environmental instinct I've got in my core, but I think for now I want to make sure the folks working at A&P feel safe and I want to make sure that, it's the public health right thing to do right now," Lamont said.

Lamont said he has not considered a ban on reusable shopping bags.

