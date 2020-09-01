Gov. Lamont, Local Officials to Welcome Students, Staff, Faculty Back to School in Vernon

Class is back in session for more kids across the state today and some students, staff and faculty are being welcomed back by Governor Ned Lamont.

Today is the first day of school for more than a dozen school districts in Connecticut.

In Wethersfield, they are doing a hybrid approach with a mix of in-person learning and online learning.

Students with last names A through K will be the first group to attend school followed by the second group at the end of the week.

The goal is to clean the school on Wednesdays between both groups.

Students in schools in Glastonbury and Wethersfield are heading back to school today for the first time since the pandemic started.

In Glastonbury, grades six through 12 will be hybrid and Kindergarten through fifth grade will start all in-person classes.

Right now, Lamont reports about 30 percent of schools are going with only in-person classes while 40 percent are planning for hybrid for the foreseeable future. Thirty percent plans to start hybrid and transition to all in-person classes and one percent is sticking with just virtual.

He said he would like to see all schools switch from hybrid to full time by mid-October.

Lamont will be welcoming students, staff and faculty back to school in Vernon this morning.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other local officials at Skinner Road School around 9:15 a.m.

Some of the other towns going back to school today include: