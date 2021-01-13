gov. ned lamont

Gov. Lamont Recovering After Hip Replacement Surgery

Gov. Ned Lamont is recovering from hip replacement surgery, his spokesperson said on Wednesday evening.

“Governor Lamont is currently recovering at home following a previously scheduled surgical procedure to replace his hip. The procedure was conducted at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford. He is feeling well and will undergo physical therapy to aid in his recuperation. Governor Lamont’s medical team says he is on track for a speedy recovery. The administration will provide updates on his progress as they become available.”

Power was transferred to the lieutenant governor while the governor was in surgery, state officials said.

It is unclear how long the governor's recovery will take.

