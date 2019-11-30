Gov. Lamont Sets Jan. 14 as Date for 2 Special Elections

Evento_benefico_para_inmigrantes_que_pasan_por_Mexico.jpg

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has set a date to hold special elections to fill two vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The special elections are scheduled for Jan. 14.

One will fill the 48th Assembly District seat, which consists of portions of Colchester, Lebanon, Mansfield, and Windham. The seat was most recently held by Linda Orange, who died Nov. 20.

Local

investigation 6 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

new haven 7 hours ago

New Haven Students Continue to Support Detained Classmate

The other special election will fill the 132nd Assembly District seat, which consists of portions of Fairfield. The seat was most recently held by Brenda Kupchick, who resigned Nov. 22.

By law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a vacancy in the General Assembly.

Those special elections must be held exactly 46 days after the date the writ was issued.

Copyright A
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us