gov. ned lamont

Gov. Lamont to Announce Expansion of Summer Learning Programs

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont is holding a news conference this morning to make an announcement on funds to expand summer learning programs in Connecticut, particularly for children who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Zoom.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Education Acting Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, Congressman Jim Himes and representatives from nonprofits will participate.

This article tagged under:

gov. ned lamont
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us