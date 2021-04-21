Gov. Lamont to Announce Expansion of Summer Learning Programs

Gov. Ned Lamont is holding a news conference this morning to make an announcement on funds to expand summer learning programs in Connecticut, particularly for children who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Zoom.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Education Acting Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, Congressman Jim Himes and representatives from nonprofits will participate.