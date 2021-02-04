Governor Lamont

Gov. Lamont to Announce Legislative Proposal to Increase Postsecondary Education Enrollment

A file photo of books on a desk.

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference to announce details on a legislative proposal meant to increase enrollment at colleges, trade and vocational schools Thursday morning.

The governor hopes to increase enrollment and success across Connecticut, particularly among first-generation, low-income and minority students.

The virtual conference will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Several school officials will be in attendance including Interim President Jane Gates, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

