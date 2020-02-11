Gov. Lamont to Announce Upgrades to Connecticut’s Rail System

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce plans for enhancing Connecticut’s rail system on Tuesday morning.

The improvements include changes to the Hartford Line and Shoreline East.

According to Gov. Lamont, his ten-year vision is to create a multi-modal, congestion-reduced Connecticut through smart enhancement projects in the state’s highways, trains, buses, airports, and ports.

There is no word yet on what the specific changes will be during today's announcement, but he says the changes will increase convenience for passengers on the rail system.

Lamont will be joined by officials from the Department of Transportation, as well as other legislators.

The news conference will take place at the Berlin Train Station at 11 a.m.