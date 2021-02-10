Gov. Lamont to Give Budget Address Today

Governor Ned Lamont is set to give his biennial budget address on Wednesday.

The budget address will outline Lamont's budget plan for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023.

The state is look at a $2.1 billion budget deficit for the new fiscal year but the state has a record amount in its rainy day fund.

Late last month, Lamont said he had “no interest” in raising taxes and doesn’t foresee slashing funding for social services in his two-year state budget.

“I have no interest in raising taxes, no broad-based tax increases,” he said. “I can keep faith with the people in terms of the social services. Keep faith with people in terms of the not-for-profits," Lamont said.

Comptroller Kevin Lembo projects the 2020 Fiscal Year deficit of $444.7 million.

I know the hell that people are going through during this COVID pandemic,” he said. “I know the fact that a lot of your small businesses are struggling every day just to keep their doors open. And I want to send a signal loud and clear that I hear you.”

Since the initial report, the deficit slightly improved.

The noon conference will be held virtually. You can watch it live in this article when it starts.