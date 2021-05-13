coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Give COVID Briefing at 4 P.M.

Governor Lamont at COVID-19 briefing
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as the state of Connecticut gets ready to lift most of the restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic and more people  are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Today is the first day that children as young as 12 years old are eligible for the vaccine.

Local

On May 19, the governor will lift  all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, other than masks, which will continue to be required in all indoor public settings where social distancing is not possible.

Restrictions to be lifted include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

On Wednesday, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate fell to 1.05% and hospitalizations decreased by 28, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Health.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

